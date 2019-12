Incubus just posted this video to their official YouTube channel of guitarist Mike Einziger showing you how to play "Pistola," off their 2004 album A Crow Left of the Murder.

Incubus recently scored a No. 2 album with their latest effort -- and first since 2006's Light Grenades -- titled If Not Now, When?. We interview Mike around the release of the new album, and you can read the full chat here.