Video: Jeff Loomis "The Ultimatum" Lead Guitar Lesson

Last month, shredder extraordinaire Jeff Loomis released his sophomore solo album, Plains of Oblivion, a record that had surprisingly strong chart presence for a mostly instrumental shred record.

The former Nevermore guitarist was nice enough to shoot some video lessons of key passages off the new album, and in the first one — which can be seen below — he shows you the opening arpeggio to "The Ultimatum."

Next time, we'll take a look at the rhythm track for "The Ultimatum," so get those pick hands ready!

Plains of Oblivion is out now on Century Media Records.