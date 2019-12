A couple weeks back, Paul Davids - whose handy instructional videos we've featured on GW.com many a time - released a new lesson, detailing some handy and often overlooked things about the blues scale.

These tips, David says, will make the blues scale "twice as versatile and thrice as much fun," and promises that they will "quadruple your guitar skills." A ringing endorsement for sure!

You can check 'em out for yourself above.

You can find this video and much more on Paul’s YouTube channel.