Why (and How) We Should Learn David Gilmour's Guitar Habits

(Image credit: Jo Hale/Getty Images)

David Gilmour is one of the few guitar players who might cause me to wreck my car one day; every time I hear one of his solos, I close my eyes and get lost in the soundscape flowing out of my speakers.

The emotional character of Gilmour’s playing is portrayed through distinct habits, such as two-step bends, buttery vibrato and a masterful fusion of the natural minor and pentatonic tonalities.

What we often overlook about our guitar heroes, however, is their rhythmic tendencies. While the guitar parts themselves will vary from player to player, they achieve the same end result: they serve the song.

Perhaps the most essential part of Gilmour’s wizardry comes from deep inside him, and that’s something every guitar player should search for. The ability to play music that resonates with listeners you’ve never met is a sign of authenticity over insincerity and innovation over imitation.

Above all, remember to avoid listening to Pink Floyd while operating a motor vehicle. Safety first.

