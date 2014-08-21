Review: Martin D-18 Guitar —Blast from the Past

These videos and audio files are bonus content related to the October 2014 issue of Guitar World. For the full range of interviews, features, tabs and more, pick up the new issue on newsstands now or at the Guitar World Online Store.

Even if you have only the most basic, rudimentary knowledge of the guitar, you probably already know that the Martin D-18 is one of the greatest steel-string acoustic guitars of all time.

As the most basic version of Martin’s initial pre-war dreadnought guitar line introduced in 1931, the D-18 is likely the most copied flattop guitar design and is the acoustic guitar equivalent of the Telecaster in terms of timelessness, functionality and value.

Chances are you don’t need some dude like me to convince you that a Martin D-18 is a highly recommended purchase, but I’m reviewing it anyway because the latest version that Martin is making these days is very likely the best the company has ever offered. Read on to find out why.