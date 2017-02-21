April 2017 Guitar World Gear and Lesson Videos

These videos and audio files are bonus content related to the April 2017 issue of Guitar World. For the full range of interviews, features, tabs and more, pick up the new issue on newsstands now or at the Guitar World Online Store.
Gear Reviews:
• MXR Double-Double Overdrive Pedal
• Jericho Guitars Elite 6-String
• EVH 5150 IIIS EL34 Amp Head and 4x12 Cabinet
Lessons:
• Alex Skolnick: Building Chords and Melodies from Fourth Intervals
• Jimmy Brown: How to Play the Theme from 'The Walking Dead'
• Oli Herbert: Investigating the Hirajoshi Scale
• Mark Holcomb: How to Play the Fast-Moving Licks in Periphery's “The Way the News Goes”
• Andy Aledort: Improvising on a I-IV Chord Vamp
• Dale Turner: 12-String King: Lead Belly’s Big-Bottom Blues