Guitar World: February 2014 Videos

These videos are bonus content related to the February 2014 issue of Guitar World. For the full range of interviews, features, tabs and more, pick up the new issue on newsstands now, or in our online store.

February 2014 Lesson Videos

• Thrash Course with Revocation's Dave Davidson: Utilizing Different Picking Techniques, and How to Play "Invidious"

• Wild Stringdom with John Petrucci: Moving Across the Fretboard in Unusual Ways to Produce Unique Runs

• Rockin' the Country with Joe Don Rooney: Combining Diverse Stylistic Elements, and My Take on “Life Is a Highway”

• String Theory with Jimmy Brown: The Climactic Conclusion of My Original Solo Over the “Aeroplane” Vamp

• Metal For Life with Metal Mike: A Fresh Batch of Technically Challenging Exercises to Keep Your Chops Fired Up

• In Deep with Andy Aledort: Continuing Our Look at the Great Texas Blues Guitar Masters

February 2014 Lesson Audio Files

• Talkin' Blues with Keith Wyatt: Grady Martin and the Roots of Rock

• Hole Notes with Dale Turner: The Sublime Subtlety of Iron & Wine’s Sam Beam

February 2014 Gear Review Videos

• Review: Randall Thrasher Head

• Review: Prestige Musician Pro Double Cutaway CS Guitar

• Review: ToneConcepts Distillery Overdrive Pedal

• Review: Jericho Avenger Long-Scale Electric Guitar