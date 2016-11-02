Holiday 2016 Guitar World Gear and Lesson Videos

(Image credit: Jimmy Hubbard)

These videos and audio files are bonus content related to the Holiday 2016 issue of Guitar World. For the full range of interviews, features, tabs and more, pick up the new issue on newsstands now or at the Guitar World Online Store.

Gear Reviews:

• Review: D’Angelico Guitars Premier Series

• Review: Prestige Guitars Legacy Spruce/Mahogany

• Review: ToneWoodAmp Multi-Effects Processor for Acoustic Guitars

• Review: Yamaha Pacifica 612 VII FM Guitar

• Review: Wampler Pedals Tumnus Overdrive

Lessons:

• Joel Hoekstra Lesson: Tips on Precision String Bending

• Mike Dawes Lesson: Boogie Shred—Exploring Percussive Acoustic Guitar Techniques

• Andy Aledort Lesson: Blues Shapes—Using Triadic Forms As Soloing Templates

• Dave Davidson Lesson: Using Syncopation to Disguise the Meter

• Jimmy Brown Lesson: The Minor Jazz-Blues Progression

• Dale Turner Lesson: The Acoustic Artistry of Wilco's Jeff Tweedy