Holiday 2016 Guitar World Gear and Lesson Videos

(Image credit: Jimmy Hubbard)

These videos and audio files are bonus content related to the Holiday 2016 issue of Guitar World. For the full range of interviews, features, tabs and more, pick up the new issue on newsstands now or at the Guitar World Online Store.

Gear Reviews:

Review: D’Angelico Guitars Premier Series

Review: Prestige Guitars Legacy Spruce/Mahogany

Review: ToneWoodAmp Multi-Effects Processor for Acoustic Guitars

Review: Yamaha Pacifica 612 VII FM Guitar

Review: Wampler Pedals Tumnus Overdrive

Lessons:

Joel Hoekstra Lesson: Tips on Precision String Bending

Mike Dawes Lesson: Boogie Shred—Exploring Percussive Acoustic Guitar Techniques

Andy Aledort Lesson: Blues Shapes—Using Triadic Forms As Soloing Templates

Dave Davidson Lesson: Using Syncopation to Disguise the Meter

Jimmy Brown Lesson: The Minor Jazz-Blues Progression

Dale Turner Lesson: The Acoustic Artistry of Wilco's Jeff Tweedy