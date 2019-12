Here's one fresh from the Guitar World video archives!

It's a clip that appeared on the disc that accompanied our January 2006 issue, which features Metallica's Kirk Hammett on the cover.

In the first part of the video, Hammett shows you how to play Metallica's classic "Master of Puppets." After that, Metallica buddy Zach Harmon invites the Guitar World cameras to take an exclusive tour of Metallica HQ, gear and all. Enjoy!