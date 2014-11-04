Man of Steel with Steel Panther's Satchel: Using All Downstrokes, and How to Play “Gang Bang at the Old Folk’s Home”

These videos and audio files are bonus content related to the Holiday 2014 issue of Guitar World. For the full range of interviews, features, tabs and more, pick up the new issue on newsstands now or at the Guitar World Online Store.

If I had to pick the greatest thing about being in a metal band like Steel Panther, it would probably be a tossup between the non-stop partying and the fact that we party hard all the time!

That’s pretty much the same thing, I guess. Anyway, all of that partying has a purpose, because it helps to inspire great songs, like this month’s selection, All You Can Eat’s “Gang Bang at the Old Folk’s Home.”

I love the rhythm guitar part in this tune, because when I play it, I feel like James Hetfield from Metallica due to the non-stop use of all downstrokes with the pick-hand, something Hetfield has turned into an art form. And if it’s good enough for James Hetfield, it’s good enough for this dude!