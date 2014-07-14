Morbid Angel Bassist David Vincent's 2014 Summer Tour Survival Guide — Summer Slaughter

In this new feature from the August 2014 issue of Guitar World, the guitarists of Avenged Sevenfold, Morbid Angel, Trivium and other metal acts tell how they'll beat the heat and tame the crowds on the season's biggest tours.

TODAY: Morbid Angel Bassist David Vincent — SUMMER SLAUGHTER

Tips for playing in extreme heat?

I’m one of those fellas that sweats like a pig by song number two, and it doesn’t matter what the heat is. As my grandmother told me, I’m damned to go to hell anyways, so I look at this as preparation.

One item you’ll carry with you at all times this summer?

My iPad. That’s one small item that seems to pack easily and gets me through most of the tasking I need to do.

Considerations when playing an outdoor show versus an indoor show?

Usually, the indoor ones are worse than outdoor ones, because at least there’s a breeze or fresh air outside. Sometimes, indoors, it’s not even hot—there’s just no fresh oxygen. So that’s challenging. You just have to condition your body to jive with a different climate. So I work out every day; I do my stretches. I don’t like fans. All they do is blow hair into my mouth.

Primary gear you’ll be playing this summer?

I only use Dean Guitars, and Trey [Azagthoth, guitarist] uses Dean and some Ibanez. We have our full backline, and we have some stage accoutrements that we bring with us.

Tips for winning over a tough crowd?

It’s not a question of winning but earning. From my perspective, when there’s a band that’s playing and I’m observing them for the first time, I like some form of convincing emotion—something that’s believable and doesn’t seem like it’s just the band going through the motions.

Highlight of your band’s set list?

It doesn’t matter what set we play, when we go out and play, we are Morbid Angel and that is the important thing.

Advice for a band just starting to play live?

Well, I would probably ask them what else do they do. And if it sounded like something that was a real career choice, I would probably encourage them to just stick to that, because this business is anything but kind or fair. If you’re not a soldier prepared to go into battle on a daily basis and deal with that kind of stress and emotion, then it’s probably not for you.

