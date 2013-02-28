My Playlist! Lzzy Hale Picks the Top 5 Songs on her iPod

Lzzy Hale, frontwoman for Pennsylvania-based rockers Halestorm, picks the top five tracks she's currently listening to on her iPod.

01. “Fear” - Heaven & Hell The Devil You Know

“I love this riff. It makes me feel nasty. I also love the line, ‘If there’s a hell and Satan had a daughter.’ This song inspired our song ‘Daughters of Darkness.’ ”

02. “Nobody’s Fool” - Cinderella Night Songs

“This song is the reason I own a white Les Paul Custom. Tom Keifer never gets the credit he deserves as a badass player. The solo is simple, bluesy and moving. Plus, Tom was one hot man in the video!”

03. “Monkey Business” - Skid Row Slave to the Grind

“What a rockin’, sloppy song! The riff is great—makes you want to bang your head with your middle finger in the air.”

04. “Starlight” - Slash, featuring Myles Kennedy Slash

“I heard this song for the first time when we opened up for them in Amsterdam. The song made me cry, and the intricate nature of the guitar work is classic Slash balladry.”

05. “Judas” - Lady Gaga Born this Way

“I’m gonna catch a lot of flack for this one, but you riff-heads can’t deny that this could be a fuckin’ metal song if done up right! Think Judas Priest covering it—no pun intended!”