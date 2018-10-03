November 2018 Guitar World Lesson Videos

These lesson videos are bonus content related to the November 2018 issue of Guitar World. For the full range of interviews, gear reviews, features, tabs and more, pick up the new issue on newsstands or at the Guitar World Online Store.

Jimmy Brown: More Great Ways in Which Songwriters Have Used First-Inversion Chords

Andy Aledort: A Pattern-Based Soloing Approach

Richie Faulkner: Learning to Speak Musically with Your Own Unique Accent

Nita Strauss: Getting Your Chops in Tip-Top Shape

Plini: Using Your Vibrato Bar Creatively and Tastefully