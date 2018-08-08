October 2018 Guitar World Lesson Videos

These lesson videos are bonus content related to the October 2018 issue of Guitar World. For the full range of interviews, gear reviews, features, tabs and more, pick up the new issue on newsstands or at the Guitar World Online Store.
Jimmy Brown: Using First-Inversion Chords to Create Smooth Bass Motion
Richie Faulkner: Zeroing in on Your Signature Sound
Nita Strauss: Combining Rhythm and Lead Effectively
Plini: Repurposing Pentatonic Scales in New Contexts
Andy Aledort: More Approaches to Soloing on a Pair of Adjacent Strings