Review: Dunlop EP101 Echoplex Preamp — Video

The original Maestro EP-3 Echoplex is best known for its warm tape-echo effects, but many players—most notably Eric Johnson, Jimmy Page and Eddie Van Halen—discovered that the EP-3 has a sweet-sounding preamp that does wonderful things to a guitar’s tone, even when the tape echo effect is bypassed.

While some have compared the EP-3 preamp to a clean boost, it’s much more than that. In addition to providing a few dB of gain, it affects the phase response of different frequencies to make a guitar sound bolder and more focused.

The Dunlop EP101 Echoplex Preamp is a faithful reproduction of the FET (Field-Effect Transistor) preamp used in the original EP-3. It features only a gain control (with the same style knob found on an Echoplex) that provides up to 11dB of boost and operates either with a nine-volt battery or optional adapter.