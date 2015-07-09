Review: TC Electronic PolyTune Clip Guitar Tuner

PLATINUM AWARD WINNER

I love gadgets that make my life easier, and I can tell you that I don’t go anywhere without a clip-on guitar tuner.

Since I already use TC Electronic’s famed PolyTune polyphonic pedal tuner, which features an intuitive display to let you see all six-strings simultaneously and quickly tune the ones that are sharp or flat, I knew it was only a matter of time before TC would incorporate that technology into a clip-on tuner.

So after receiving a slick white package that I thought came from Apple, I discovered to my delight that it was the brand-new TC Electronic PolyTune Clip. Featuring an extra slim profile and a stunningly clear LED display that allows for accurate polyphonic and chromatic tuning, the PolyTune Clip is by far the most elegant headstock tuner available.

I could go on and tell you the PolyTune Clip features an adaptive readout that automatically flips to the proper orientation no matter where you decide to attach its padded, stainless-steel clip.

And if that’s not enough, it also has a strobe tuner with +/- 0.02 cent accuracy, flat tunings and capo modes, along with MonoPoly technology that detects whether you play one or more strings and responds with the proper polyphonic or monophonic tuning mode. Plus, it allows you to commit your favorite tuning mode or pitch to its memory.

Like I said, I could go on, but what other innovative clip-on tuner does this much so seamlessly for under fifty bucks?

STREET PRICE $49.99

MANUFACTURER TC Electronic, tcelectronic.com