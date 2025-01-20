“The recent wildfires have deeply impacted our artists and friends in Los Angeles”: Gibson has pledged an initial $250,000 to L.A. wildfires relief

Gibson and its philanthropic division, Gibson Gives, are teaming up with several music brands and organizations to support those impacted by the Los Angeles wildfires through various initiatives, pledging an initial $250,000 to the effort.

“The recent wildfires have deeply impacted our artists and friends in Los Angeles,” states Cesar Gueikian, CEO of Gibson. “Gibson is committed to donating directly to these incredible organizations and working together with the music community to deliver immediate and impactful aid, and to help communities rebuild.”

In partnership with Guitar Center and the Guitar Center Foundation, Gibson and Gibson Gives will promote and manage instrument replacement requests for those who lost gear in the wildfires.



Alongside Gibson, prominent manufacturers including Eastman, ESP Guitars, Hoshino (Ibanez Guitars/TAMA Drums), Schecter Guitar Research, and C. F. Martin & Co. have also joined this relief effort. L.A.-based Musicians, music professionals, and non-profit music programs have until February 28th to apply for this support.

Additionally, Gibson Gives has confirmed a cash donation to the leading music charity MusiCares, which is offering vital short-term disaster relief, including $1,500 in financial assistance and a $500 grocery card, to musicians and music professionals affected by the wildfires.

The guitar giant’s philanthropic division is also supporting Music Rising – a disaster relief fund administered by the Mr. Holland’s Opus Foundation – to rebuild school music programs and replace student instruments lost in the fires.

Moreover, Gibson has partnered with the NAMM Foundation’s L.A. Wildfires Relief Fund and the NAMM Show, to provide two dedicated L.A. Wildfire Relief Centers during this week's event.

Beyond aiding the music community, Gibson Gives is working with local organizations to deliver essential resources to the most vulnerable communities, and supporting a variety of animal shelters and veterinarian clinics alongside Gibson artist Miranda Lambert's foundation, MuttNation. It is also channeling any donations to the LAFD Foundation, the SoCal Fire Fund, the Eaton Fire Relief and Recovery Fund, and the American Red Cross.

For anyone wishing to contribute to this community-wide effort, Gibson Gives is accepting donations online and at the Gibson Garage in Nashville.

Through this initiative, Gibson joins the ranks of Fender, Guitar Center, the NAMM Foundation, MusiCares, and Sweet Relief Musicians Fund in launching programs to support impacted communities.