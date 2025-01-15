“As a Southern California guitar-maker for over 75 years, we are struggling to process what our diverse and deep-rooted music scene has lost”: Fender launches initiative to replace instruments and gear destroyed by L.A. wildfires

Fender is joining the growing list of music companies and organizations providing relief to musicians in the L.A. area who have been severely impacted by the wildfires, a tragedy that has now entered its ninth day.

“We are devastated by the fires continuing to rage across Los Angeles – a city that many of our employees and artist communities call home,” posted the guitar giant on its official website.

“As a Southern California guitar-maker for over 75 years, we are struggling to process what our diverse and deep-rooted music scene has lost. We grieve alongside you.

“We know how important music is – not just to an artist's livelihood, but to every player's health and happiness. If you are a musician who has lost an instrument or gear we invite you to submit details on this page. We will respond and help replenish requests to the best of our abilities.”

A post shared by Fender (@fender) A photo posted by on

According to a statement later posted on social media, Fender is initially committing $100,000 to these efforts. To benefit from this initiative, impacted musicians need to fill out a form on Fender's website, including a description of the items lost – ideally with serial numbers – and a biography, alongside personal details.

“As we continue to process the magnitude of this tragedy, we are currently identifying more ways we can help the L.A. music community rebuild,” the statement continues. “Expect more announcements over the coming weeks as we understand how best to do so amidst this still-evolving situation.”

Aside from Fender, Guitar Center has also launched an initiative to replace music gear destroyed by the wildfires, while MusiCares, the NAMM Foundation, and the Sweet Relief Musicians Fund are among the many organizations providing immediate financial assistance to L.A.-based musicians and music industry professionals.