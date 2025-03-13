“I used to visit my local GC frequently. That all stopped when they started locking everything up”: How can Guitar Center improve its stores and reclaim its former glory? Guitar World readers have their say

Guitar World readers have offered their suggestions as to how Guitar Center can reclaim its former glory and improve its stores after a new interview from the organization's CEO sparked an outpouring of comments online.

Last week, Guitar Center CEO Gabe Dalporto laid out the organization’s plans for beating its online competition and safeguarding the future of its physical stores in the era of digital gear retailers.

During an interview with Phillip McKnight, Dalporto said Guitar Center can “win against Amazon” by transforming its stores into destinations for players to visit in order to try out high-end guitar gear, providing an experience that cannot be replicated with online shopping.

Dalporto’s vision to shift Guitar Center’s priorities sparked much discussion among Guitar World readers – readers, it should be pointed out, can now comment directly on GW articles.

In fact, our story on Dalporto's interview became our most active comment section to date (with 96 comments at the time of writing), and was promptly filled with players offering anecdotes and advice based on their own personal experiences in Guitar Center.

As such, we've collated a round-up of those general themes, pointers, and suggestions that GW readers have put forward on the topic of helping Guitar Center get back on its feet…

Guitar Center's CEO Reacts To My Criticism

Customer experience must come first

A big part of Dalporto’s vision for the future of Guitar Center concerns the gear its stores stock, and while it largely seems that flashy, high-end guitars would be enough to tempt some players to visit, what will ultimately make them stay is the customer experience they get from staff.

To that end, many readers have suggested Guitar Center should improve its workforce and train its staff to ensure they are experts in their field, in order to effectively help players that may be on the hunt for a guitar that could best suit their needs.

“Train your employees on basic customer service, selling techniques, upselling and offer a commission or incentive to increase sales,” writes billfinn45. “They should be the experts on merchandise and know the products inside out.”

Shenandoah Morningsong adds, “Recently, I walked out of a Guitar Center in Vegas after waiting several minutes to speak to anyone about a specific Guitar with no luck. I was ready to buy!”

“To be successful, offer better customer service in the stores,” agrees ratsim46.

This sentiment is widely held. Ryan7476, for example, suggests Guitar Center should look to Apple for inspiration: “Guitar Center should use the Apple Store as its model. Train their staff to find out what the customer really needs and give the staff the knowledge to fulfil those needs.

“If I’m going to spend two or $3,000 on an instrument, I want excellent service and a knowledgeable staff,” he writes elsewhere. “GC does not have either.”

‘Better stores’ doesn't just mean ‘better gear’

While the push towards stocking high-end gear is largely seen as a positive move, many readers are also conscious that the actual stores themselves are in need of improvement – and lining the walls with expensive guitars that are out of reach won’t paper over the cracks.

To that end, the ability to actually try the guitars that are in stock in a comfortable, stress-free environment would go a long way towards convincing players to visit, and remain, at the store.

After all, no-one will be buying a high-end guitar without comprehensively playing it first – and that’s not possible if they’re all locked away out of reach. Giving players the keys to the engine, as it were, would go a long way to solving these qualms.

“How about soundproof rooms so you can appropriately try out a tube amp (or drum set) that would otherwise sound awful at lower volumes?” asks Zmo87. “Otherwise you might as well just blindly order it and return it if you don't like it.”

“Install small individual soundproof booths,” requests Mister Spot.

As for the high-end gear now flooding the shelves, Brian C offers, “If GC wants to improve they need to get those $1,800 guitars they want to sell off the ceiling and unlocked.”

“Anything more than $300 is literally locked to the walls in both the electric areas and acoustic rooms,” adds skadeemcc. “Their little high end/boutique room has always been like that and they seem to have had the same 20 $4k guitars in there for a couple years. You can't just go in there and try out a nice guitar…”

“Just Sunday I went to my local Guitar Center with the intention to buy an ES-335,” markjknowles recalls of a recent experience.

“They had two. Both up at the ceiling. I waited 15 minutes to be so much as acknowledged in any way. That was long enough for me, especially considering the store was next to empty. I am buying my guitar from Sweetwater.”

Agreeing with this sentiment, Ray Rainka reflects, “I used to visit my local GC frequently to browse and demo high end acoustics and bought several over the years. That all stopped however when they started locking everything up or placing items out of reach.

“Sure, the staff would unlock an item but how many times can you walk around the store looking for someone to help.”

As an aside, Guitar Center could probably find inspiration in the Gibson Garage model – which is all about freely allowing players to test out its most expensive guitars.

Don’t neglect the extras

Selling guitars is one thing, but being recognized as a go-to pit stop for players who need some luthier and/or repair work – or even a place worth visiting regardless of purchasing intentions – is another.

While most readers pointed towards the improvement of staff and inventory as the biggest gains Guitar Center can make, others focused on the extras that sometimes go under-appreciated in large retail chains such as GC.

“Guitar Center is a good place to go if you're buying a guitar or whatever else,” writes ozman110, “although if you're looking for luthier repairs of any kind I wouldn't recommend.”

What you offer that Amazon doesn't have is an experience with guitars and equipment

“Offer the ‘extras’,” agrees billfinn45. “Guitar lessons, Good set up and repair, workshops. These little things bring in foot traffic and an opportunity to get to know your customers.

“Don’t forget the little things,” they add. “A free guitar pick, a pen, offer a business card, popcorn, a drink, promotions, anything to make them feel welcome and want to come back.”

Mitch Sandoe, meanwhile, writes, “Why only make money selling your inventory? What you offer that Amazon doesn't have is an experience with guitars and equipment. I remember many times as a teen making trips with friends to the nearest Guitar Centers with friends to try without buying.”

Head over to our original report to explore the entire comment section, and be sure to leave your thoughts on Guitar Center's new strategy below.