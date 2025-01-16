You can now comment directly on Guitar World articles

Guitar World would be nothing without guitar players, and we’re always looking for ways to encourage positive discussion around playing, music and the gear we use to make it. We could probably spend some time laboring over a ‘feedback’ gag, but we’ll cut to the chase – we’re excited to announce that commenting is now available on GuitarWorld.com.

Comments sections can be tricky places to navigate but they can also reflect the absolute best of their communities – and that’s nothing less than our intention for GW.

We want this to be the best place for talking about every aspect of life around six-strings. A place where guitarists and bassists can share their passion, knowledge and insights. To discuss everything from the hottest gear at NAMM, to must-hear players and those ‘I was there’ moments.

Above all, we just want it to be a place where players can talk and take part in shaping Guitar World – and, more importantly, the guitar industry and guitar music – for the better.

As we launch, then, we ask everyone to please keep that in mind and, if and when there are disagreements, to keep it respectful.

Not every comment needs to be a debate – it’s fine to just talk! – but everyone who comes in with a spirit of supporting other players will have a place here.

We want to build a community that you’re proud to recommend to others and we can only do that together. We’re looking forward to seeing some of the surprising, thought-provoking and enthusiastic conversations that we have with readers in our inboxes find a new home here.

Get The Pick Newsletter All the latest guitar news, interviews, lessons, reviews, deals and more, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Though, of course, we’re still not above the odd email…

Serving suggestion – actual joy not guaranteed. (Image credit: Lock Stock / Getty Images)

How do you get started?

Commenting on Guitar World is pretty straightforward. First off, please take a look at our community guidelines here before commenting. These set out the baseline rules and expectations for commenting here (No Stairway…), then either click to sign-in at the top right of the page or below the article.

Once you’ve done this you can share your thoughts and personal insight and (provided it follows our guidelines), your comment will be posted to the site.

All users must be registered and logged in to comment on stories, in accordance with our Terms of Use.

Please note that not all articles will have a commenting option available. If this is the case then do not try to discuss in other comment sections, they have been closed for a reason and may be a legal requirement.

Important Information

Comments can be edited or deleted up to 5 minutes after they are posted

All of your community settings can be accessed through the notification bell which is present in the comment section as well as in the sticky header. In this tray you have the ability to: See your comment history and any users you are following/ following you Follow/Unfollow Users Mute Users See where conversations are most active Receive notifications when someone replies or likes your comment Receive notifications when a user you follow posts comments Receive notifications when there is new activity on a conversation you follow

Turn on email notifications so you will be notified via email when someone has responded to your comment

We can’t wait to get the conversation with players started, so please sign-in and let the, er, fret-buzz begin…

If you have any questions or feedback about the system itself, feel free to email our comment team at Commentmoderation@futurenet.com.