“The instruments he’s sold have been used to make music that’s changed the landscape of rock ‘n’ roll”: The highly anticipated Norman’s Rare Guitars documentary gets its first trailer – and an official Netflix release date

The feature-length film about the legendary vintage gear shop is due to land before the end of the year – and it will star some huge names

Norman Harris and Joe Bonamassa
(Image credit: Norman's Rare Guitars/Instagram)

An official trailer has been released for the upcoming Norman's Rare Guitars documentary, which will be streaming on Netflix next week.

It was announced the feature-length film would be released by the streaming giant last week but no release date was slated. Now it’s been confirmed that the film, five years in the making, is set to be available to watch from December 31.

