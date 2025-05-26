Don't sleep on these massive second-hand bargains in Reverb's Memorial Day sale – save up to 66% on used, B-stock, and new gear

We live in a very volatile era when it comes to the economy, which means more and more guitarists are looking to save money on their gear. If you’re not averse to buying something used, then you can save massive amounts of money at the Reverb Memorial Day sale , with discounts reaching up to 66% off.

With the price of components and import fees continuing to rise, buying used can be a great way to save yourself some serious cash on that must-have piece of gear. Buying used also means you can access gear that’s potentially been discontinued and is no longer available at traditional retailers. With a huge array of Memorial Day guitar sales floating around is a brilliant time to pick up a second-hand bargain.

Reverb Memorial Day sale: Up to 66% off

With some gigantic savings on new, used, and B-stock gear the Reverb Memorial Day sale is a great place to shop if you’re looking for a bargain. There’s a huge selection of guitars, guitar pedals, amps, and accessories available in the sale, making it the perfect place to shop for guitarists.

We’ve had a look through the sale to see what the best deals are, and picked out some of our favorite items for you. First up, you can get a nice $80 discount on this B-stock Neural DSP Nano Cortex . The perfect partner for your pedalboard it’s jam packed full of top-quality amp captures, giving you access to a huge array of tones for a lot less than it would cost to purchase these tube amps separately.

If you want a premium guitar for a lot less, check out an absolutely massive $714 off this PRS Silver Sky at the Music Store Live shop on Reverb. It’s in mint condition, which means it's essentially new but has had the box opened and has been played, making it an insane value-for-money proposition. The comfortable contours of the body make it a joy to play, while the familiar lineup of three single-coil pickups gives it plenty of tonal versatility.

If you’re after a new tube amp then you’ll want to check out this Bad Cat Black Cat 1x12-inch combo . It’s another mint condition item which means for all intents and purposes it's pretty much brand new, and it’s got a ginormous $598 off the regular price at the Pitbull Audio store on Reverb. Opting to carve its own path rather than imitate classic amplifiers, it has a voice all of its own with two channels that take you from pristine clean to crunchy hard rock tones. It takes pedals like a champ too, making it an ultra versatile addition to any guitarist's backline.

