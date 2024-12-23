“I would never have picked up a guitar had it not been for her”: Watch the Grateful Dead and Bonnie Raitt receive this year's Kennedy Center Honors – as they're covered by Susan Tedeschi, Derek Trucks, Sheryl Crow and Brandi Carlile

News
By
( , )
published

The musicians were honored alongside Francis Ford Coppola and Arturo Sandoval in an event that took place on December 8 and aired yesterday on CBS

Pictured (L-R top row): Michelle Ebanks, Kamilah Forbes, Jonelle Procope, Bill Kreutzmann. Pictured (L-R bottom row) Arturo Sandoval, Francis Ford Coppola, Bonnie Raitt, Bob Weir, Mickey Hart were recognized for their achievements in the performing arts during THE 47TH ANNUAL KENNEDY CENTER HONORS, which will broadcast Sunday, Dec. 22 (8:30-11:00 PM, ET, 8:00-10:30 PM, PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+
Pictured (L-R top row): Michelle Ebanks, Kamilah Forbes, Jonelle Procope, Bill Kreutzmann. Pictured (L-R bottom row) Arturo Sandoval, Francis Ford Coppola, Bonnie Raitt, Bob Weir, Mickey Hart (Image credit: Michele Crowe/CBS via Getty Images)

The 47th Kennedy Center Honors – celebrating the best of American performing arts – recognized legendary rockers the Grateful Dead and genre-hopping guitarist and singer-songwriter Bonnie Raitt, alongside New Hollywood filmmaker Francis Ford Coppola and jazz trumpeter, composer, and pianist Arturo Sandoval.

For the first time in its history, the Honors also inducted a venue: Harlem's history-defining Apollo Theater. The event was hosted by Queen Latifah and taped on December 8, before airing on CBS on December 22.

The Grateful Dead on Receiving a Kennedy Center Honor - YouTube The Grateful Dead on Receiving a Kennedy Center Honor - YouTube
Watch On

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Janelle Borg
Janelle Borg

Janelle is a staff writer at GuitarWorld.com. After a long stint in classical music, Janelle discovered the joys of playing guitar in dingy venues at the age of 13 and has never looked back. Janelle has written extensively about the intersection of music and technology, and how this is shaping the future of the music industry. She also had the pleasure of interviewing Dream Wife, K.Flay, Yīn Yīn, and Black Honey, among others. When she's not writing, you'll find her creating layers of delicious audio lasagna with her art-rock/psych-punk band ĠENN.