The 10 Greatest Guitar Melodies

What constitutes a truly memorable guitar melody? Is it the note selection, the melodic rhythm, or the guitar tone itself? It’s probably a combination of all those ingredients and more, but one thing that is certain is that the greatest melodies can be sung by anyone, no vocal skills required.

While any top 10 list is subjective, I think everyone can agree with at least a couple of the selections I’ve offered up on my own personal compilation of what I believe are the greatest guitar melodies ever.

My criteria to narrow things down was that the melody had to be recurring. So, while guitar parts like the intro to "All Along the Watchtower" or the "Comfortably Numb" solo are amazing, they only happen once in their respective songs, so they don't make my list. Enjoy!

Tyler Larson is the founder of the guitar-centric website Music is Win. His entertaining and educational content receives millions of views per month and has enrolled tens of thousands of students in his online guitar courses, which rank among the highest satisfaction ratings of any online educator in the music industry. Check out Tyler’s flagship course Guitar Super System and follow his daily content on YouTube.