Some folks are simple when it comes to the holidays - a gift card and a pair of socks does 'em just fine. Guitar players, on the other hand, are a different breed entirely. With so many guitar-related gadgets and accessories out there, it’s easy to get overwhelmed when searching for that perfect gift - not to mention how pricey gear can get!

Thankfully, finding the right present doesn’t have to cost you an arm and a leg. Whether you’re looking for capos, pedals or other handy accessories, we've selected 10 great guitar gifts that won’t break the bank.

(Image credit: Thalia)

1. Thalia Premium Leather Guitar Straps with Exotic Wood & Shell Inlay

Does the musician in your life constantly complain about their uncomfortable guitar strap? Thalia’s got you covered. Made of premium Italian garment leather, Thalia guitar straps are extremely soft and supple. They also include integrated exotic wood and shell inlays, so they look just as good as they feel. We recommend the AAA Curly Hawaiian Koa and Tree of Life Engraving in Premium Black Leather, for $60. Find out more .

Price Range: $60-95

(Image credit: Ernie Ball)

2. Ernie Ball Musician’s Tool Kit

Guitar maintenance can be a daunting task, which is why Ernie Ball created this nifty all-in-one tool kit. Featuring a heavy duty string cutter, hex wrench set, peg winder and more, this kit is all any guitarist needs to maintain their musical baby. Find out more .

Price: $42.99

(Image credit: Vox)

3. Vox VCC Vintage Coiled Cables

This cable is the perfect gift for any player looking to nail that retro look. The VCC is synonymous with some of rock’s finest moments (Hendrix, anyone?), making any player who uses it instantly awesome by association. At nine meters long (29.5 feet), the cable comes in black, blue, red, silver and white. Find out more .

Price: $49.99

(Image credit: Thalia)

4. Thalia Guitar Phone Case

Now players can showcase their love of the guitar wherever they go thanks to Thalia’s custom phone cases. Each case is made from military grade polycarbonate with an integrated exotic wood and shell inlay. A wide range of great designs are available, including pearl inlaid logos from Martin and Guild - but we’re keen on the Gibson Les Paul Signature case in AAA Curly Hawaiian Koa. Find out more .

Price Range: $36-75

(Image credit: Ibanez)

5. Ibanez TS Mini

Your pedalboard is prime real estate, and nobody understands that better than Ibanez. The TS Mini offers a classic pedal in tiny form, but don’t think for a second that you’ll be sacrificing tone for size. This little guy packs quite a punch, and is a great stocking stuffer for pedal addicts everywhere. Find out more .

Price: $79.99

(Image credit: PreSonus)

6. PreSonus AudioBox USB Interface

Here's a great option for any guitarist new to recording. The PreSonus Audiobox’s incredibly straightforward design makes it easy for anyone to plug in a microphone/instrument and record, whether in the studio or on the go. It also comes with a free license for PreSonus’ Studio One Artist DAW, giving you a complete recording solution. Find out more .

Price: $99.95

(Image credit: Guitar Shop Tees)

7. Guitar Shop Tees

Finally, an excuse to chuck those old, “vintage” tees. Each month, Guitar Shop Tees will deliver a must-have, limited edition t-shirt from an independent guitar shop right to your doorstep. Each shipment also comes with some extra goodies and a brief introduction to that month’s shop. Who knows, maybe your guitar playing gift recipient will discover their new favorite shop while looking stylish. Find out more .

Price: $66 (three month plan)

(Image credit: D'Addario)

8. D'Addario Micro Headstock Tuner

When it comes to tuners, smaller is often better. D’Addario’s Micro Headstock Tuner features a full-color display with four selectable viewing angles, making it easily readable no matter where it’s place - or how dark the club. Plus, its advanced tuning algorithms make tuning in noisy environments a breeze. Find out more .

Price: $19.99

(Image credit: Dunlop)

9. Dunlop GCB95 Cry Baby Wah Pedal

You just can't go wrong with a classic. The GCB95 is a modern take on the legendary Cry Baby, while still maintaining the iconic sound that made it so popular. Featuring a heavy-duty die-cast housing and a sturdy pot, this pedal can take whatever’s thrown at it. A great first pedal for any budding guitarist. Find out more .

Price: $79.99

(Image credit: Thalia)

10. Thalia Guitar Capo

The capo that keeps you in tune! Thalia’s capos come with seven different radius fretpads in two different thicknesses; plus the company’s patented design ensures you get a perfect fit on any guitar. Choose from dozens of exotic wood and shell inlays - our favorite is the Black Chrome & Blue Abalone for $75. Find out more .

Price range: $65-$95