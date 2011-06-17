12 Stones Calling for Fan Photos, Videos for Lyric Video

Louisiana rockers 12 Stones will soon be releasing an official lyric video for their new single, "Bulletproof," and they are inviting fans to take part by sending in pictures and videos of themselves doing anything that makes them feel "super human."

A statement on the band's official website says:

"With the release of our new single 'Bulletproof' digitally available July 12, we wanted to give our fans a chance to be a part of one of the most popular types of videos on YouTube, the lyric video! We will be releasing the official 'Bulletproof' lyric video and want you to be in it."

"We want our fans to upload photos and videos of themselves doing things that make them feel 'super human.' Whether it is snowboarding, boxing, skateboarding, biking, surfing, cage fighting, etc. ... we want to see your videos and photos!"

Head here for more info and to submit your pictures and videos. The digital single "Bulletproof" is out July 12. The band's fourth album, Only Human, is out Sept. 6.