12-Year-Old Mateus Asato Nails John Petrucci's "Universal Mind" Lick

Los Angeles-based Brazilian guitarist Mateus Asato has long been one of the internet's favorite shredders. He has played with Tori Kelly, been praised by John Mayer and—if this video is any indication—has been blowing minds since he was a child.

This brief but remarkable clip, which Asato posted on his Instagram page last week, shows him—at the tender age of 12—absolutely nailing John Petrucci's "Universal Mind" lick. You can check out the clip above.

"Universal Mind" is taken from the first album by Liquid Tension Experiment, Petrucci's short-lived prog metal supergroup with former Dream Theater bandmate Mike Portnoy, former King Crimson bassist Tony Levin and keyboardist Jordan Rudess. Portions of the song have for years been incorporated into Dream Theater's live performances.

For more on Asato, be sure to follow him on YouTube.