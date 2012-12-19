12.12.12 Concert For Sandy Relief Album Available on iTunes

Music from last week's 12.12.12 Concert for Sandy Relief in New York City is now available on iTunes. A physical CD will be released in January via Columbia Records.

The album features select performances from the epic December 12 concert, which took place at Madison Square Garden. Some of the stand-out songs include Eric Clapton playing "Crossroads" and "Got to Get Better In a Little While," a Derek and the Dominos track from 1970.

Also included is The Rolling Stones' entire set — "You Got Me Rocking" and "Jumpin' Jack Flash" — and three songs by The Who. Three Roger Waters tracks are present, including "Comfortably Numb," which he performed with Pearl Jam's Eddie Vedder. Although Paul McCartney played the longest set of the night, he is represented by only one song, "Helter Skelter."

Check out the entire track listing below — and the two videos featuring Clapton (top) and Waters/Vedder (bottom).

The Robin Hood Relief Fund will receive 100 percent of the net proceeds of digital retailers, Columbia Records and the artists from the sale of the album. The Robin Hood Relief Fund is providing money, material and know-how to local organizations that are serving families and individuals in the regions hardest hit by the storm.

Click here to donate.

The digital track listing is as follows: