15 Arrested at Motley Crue Concert

According to a report from The Daily News, a daily newspaper covering Genesee, Wyoming and Orleans counties in New York state, 15 people were charged during Friday night's Motley Crue concert at Darien Lake Performing Arts Center in Darien Center, N.Y. The show also featured Poison and New York Dolls.

Eight of the arrests stemmed from underage drinking.

Other arrests include:

- 24-year-old Albion, Pennsylvania, man charged with trespass after allegedly refusing to leave the concert venue after being told to leave several times. He was arraigned before Darien Justice Graber and remanded to jail in lieu of $350 bail.

- 25-year-old Grimsby Ontario, Canada, man charged with disorderly conduct after allegedly urinating in public. He was released on $100 bail.

- 27-year-old man charged with second-degree harassment after allegedly pushing a concert security guard while being ejected from the venue.

- 37-year-old man charged with trespass after allegedly entering the concert area after being ejected and told not to return.

- 30-year-old man charged with disorderly conduct after allegedly fighting with concert security staff.