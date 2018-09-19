20 Classic Les Paul Guitar Riffs in One Take

Back in July, our friends over at Reverb put out a terrific video in which guitarist Joe Shadid played 20 of the greatest Telecaster riffs of all time—in a single take. Recently, Shadid decided to repeat the feat, but this time with 20 of the greatest Les Paul riffs ever.

From Led Zeppelin and Fleetwood Mac to Sex Pistols and T. Rex, Shadid covers just about the full scope of the iconic guitar's musical history in just three minutes. You can check out the awesome video above.

