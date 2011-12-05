2012 Dates Added for Anthrax, Testament, Death Angel Tour

In case you missed the tour in 2011, Anthrax, Testament and Death Angel are giving you one more shot to see them next year. The bands have announced a handful of dates for 2012, which you can check out below.

Anthrax released their latest album, Worship Music, back in September. Testament are currently in the studio finishing up work on their upcoming studio effort, The Dark Roots of Earth.

It was revealed last week that Testament have parted ways with drummer Paul Bostaph, who missed the recording sessions due to what is described as a "serious injury." Gene Hoglan has been filling in for Bostaph live, but will not become the band's new drummer. Auditions are expected to be held in the near future.

Anthrax, Testament and Death Angel 2012 Tour Dates