311 Premiere “Earth People,” an Unreleased Song from 1997's 'Transistor' Sessions — Exclusive

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents the exclusive premiere of “Earth People,” a previously unreleased song from the recording sessions that led to Transistor, the band's Platinum-selling 1997 album.

The song is part of Archive, the band's new appropriately named 81-track box set, which celebrates 311's 25 years as a successful creative force.

The album, which will be released June 30 via Volcano Entertainment/Legacy Recordings, features a range of rarities from 1992 to 2014, including 61 previously unreleased recordings and a 60-page book. The band also will kick off a 30-show U.S. tour on July 2. You can see all their current dates below—plus a complete track list for Archive.

“In preparing to make this box set, we took a trip through our own history and the history of our studio recordings from Music to Stereolithic,” writes the band in the liner notes Archive.

“We felt we didn't really need another ‘Greatest Hits’ compilation, so we started searching for things we knew a true 311 fan would like to hear and see. While searching, it became clear that we were going to dive deep into the archives and uncover material that no one outside the band had ever laid eyes or ears on. It is our sincere hope that you will love this collection as much as we loved making it.”

Archive is available for pre-order—with a limited-edition lithograph and/or collector’s patch—from PledgeMusic.com/ThreeEleven. Fans also can pre-order the set from Amazon.

Meanwhile, 311’s U.S. summer tour is set to get under way July 2 at Scottsdale, Arizona's Talking Stick Resort and continue through early August. Highlights include a 4th of July weekend concert event at Las Vegas’ Mandalay Bay Beach, where the band will play their “blue” album in its entirety. For details and complete ticket information, visit 311.com/shows.

311 features singer/guitarist Nick Hexum, singer/DJ S.A. Martinez, guitarist Tim Mahoney, drummer Chad Sexton and bassist P-Nut. For more about the band, visit 311.com.

311—Unity Tour 2015

JULY

2Scottsdale, AZTalking Stick Resort

3, 4Las Vegas, NVMandalay Bay Beach

6Oklahoma City, OKDiamond Ballroom

7Kansas City, MOCrossroads

9Detroit, MIFestival*

10Cincinnati, OHThe Shoe at Horseshoe Casino

11Chicago, ILAragon Ballroom

12Milwaukee, WIRiverside Theatre

14Columbus, OHLC Pavilion

15Cleveland, OHHard Rock Live Northfield Park

17Long Island, NYGreat South Bay Music Festival*

18Asbury Park, NJStone Pony Summerstage

19Atlantic City, NJBorgata Festival Park

20Hampton Beach, NHHampton Beach Casino Ballroom

22Richmond, VAInnsbrook After Hours

23Virginia Beach, VAFarm Bureau Live at Virginia Beach Amphitheatre

24Charlotte, NCUptown Amphitheatre

25Jacksonville, FLConnection Festival*

26Orlando, FLHard Rock Live

28Birmingham, ALIron City

30Lake Charles, LAL’auberge Casino Pool

31Houston, TXBayou Music Center

AUGUST

1Dallas, TXSouthside Ballroom

2Austin, TXACL Live at The Moody Theater

4Omaha, NESokol Auditorium

SEPTEMBER

19DelMar, CAKaaboo Festival*

*FESTIVAL APPEARANCE

311 Archive Tracklist:

CD 1: B-SIDES & BONUS TRACKS:

1. Transistor Intro (Transistor - Hidden Track - 1997) 2. Let the Cards Fall (Enlarged To Show Detail Bonus CD EP - 1996) 3. Outside (National Lampoon’s Senior Trip Original Soundtrack - 1995) 4. Gap (Enlarged To Show Detail Bonus CD EP - 1996) 5. Tribute (Enlarged To Show Detail Bonus CD EP - 1996) 6. Firewater Slo-Mo (Enlarged To Show Detail Bonus CD EP - 1996) 7. Blizza (Soundsystem– Japanese Release Bonus Track - 1999) 8. Dancehall (Enlarged To Show Detail 2 Bonus CD EP - 2001) 9. Bomb the Town (Enlarged To Show Detail 2 Bonus CD EP - 2001) 10. Will the World (Enlarged To Show Detail 2 Bonus CD EP - 2001) 11. We Do It Like This (Enlarged To Show Detail 2 Bonus CD EP - 2001) 12. Dreamland (Enlarged To Show Detail 2 Bonus CD EP - 2001) 13. What Do You Do (Evolver - Japanese Release Bonus Track - 2003) 14. Little Brother (Don’t Tread on Me - Japanese Release Bonus Track - 2005) 15. I Like the Way (Uplifter - Deluxe Edition Bonus Track - 2009) 16. Get Down (Uplifter - Deluxe Edition Bonus Track - 2009) 17. How Long Has It Been (Uplifter – iTunes Exclusive Track - 2009) 18. Sun Come Through (Uplifter – Amazon Exclusive Track - 2009) 19. Vape'n Away (Stereolithic – 311 Day Edition - 2014)

CD 2: UNRELEASED SONGS:

1. Summer of Love (Unreleased Version - 1994) 2. Juan Bond (311 Sessions - 1995) 3. Firewater - Normal Speed (311 Sessions - 1995) 4. Next (311 Sessions - 1995) 5. Grifter (Transistor Sessions - 1997) 6. Writer's Block Party (Transistor Sessions - 1997) 7. Earth People (Transistor Sessions - 1997) 8. The Quickening (Transistor Sessions - 1997) 9. Everything (Transistor Sessions - 1997) 10. Old Funk (Transistor Sessions - 1997) 11. Space Funk (Transistor Sessions - 1997) 12. Lemming (Transistor Sessions – 1997) 13. Cali Soca (Soundsystem Sessions - 1999) 14. Seal the Deal (Soundsystem Sessions - 1999) 15. Who's Got the Herb (Unreleased Version - 2001) 16. Time is Precious (Evolver Sessions - 2003) 17. Into the Flames (Don't Tread On Me Sessions - 2005) 18. Stealing My Girl (Don't Tread On Me Sessions - 2005) 19. Week of Saturdays (Uplifter Sessions - 2009) 20. Simplify (Uplifter Sessions - 2009)

CD 3: PRE-PRODUCTION VERSIONS & DEMOS

1. Welcome (Pre-Production Version – 1992) 2. Visit (Pre-Production Version – 1992) 3. Feels So Good (Pre-Production Version – 1992) 4. Paradise (Pre-Production Version – 1992) 5. Homebrew (Pre-Production Version – 1993) 6. Offbeat Bare-Ass (Pre-Production Version – 1993) 7. Six (Pre-Production Version – 1993) 8. Lose (Pre-Production Version – 1993) 9. Come Original (Pre-Production Version – 1999) 10. Freeze Time (Pre-Production Version – 1999) 11. Flowing (Pre-Production Version – 1999) 12. Livin n' Rockin (Pre-Production Version – 1999) 13. Full Ride (Pre-Production Version – 2001) 14. Champagne (Pre-Production Version – 2001) 15. Sick Tight (Pre-Production Version – 2001) 16. How Do You Feel (Pre-Production Version – 2004) 17. Down (Demo - 1995) 18. Let the Cards Fall (Demo - 1995) 19. Random (Demo - 1995) 20. The Continuous Life (Demo - 1997)

CD 4: DEMOS:

1. Color (Demo - 1997) 2. Starshines (Demo - 1997) 3. Inner Light Spectrum (Demo - 1997) 4. Stealing Happy Hours (Demo - 1997) 5. Strong All Along (Early Title: Pass the Grass) (Demo w/Vocals - 1999) 6. Large in the Margin (Early Title: Forward) (Demo w/Vocals - 1999) 7. Mindspin (Demo - 1999) 8. Eons (Early Title: Stop Dat) (Demo - 1999) 9. Can't Fade Me (Early Title: Kill) (Demo w/Vocals - 1999) 10. Sick Tight (Demo - 2001) 11. From Chaos (Demo- 2001) 12. I Told Myself (Demo- 2001) 13. You Wouldn't Believe (Demo - 2001) 14. I'll Be Here Awhile (Demo w/Vocals - 2001) 15. Seems Uncertain (Demo w/Vocals - 2003) 16. Give Me A Call (Demo w/Vocals) 17. Speak Easy (Early Title: Romantic Odyssey) (Demo - 2005) 18. Sun Come Through (Early Title: Rockin aught8) (Demo - 2009) 19. Jackpot (Early Title: New Thingy) (Demo - 2009) 20. Rock On (Early Title: Rock On Circus) (Demo - 2011) 21. Ebb & Flow (Early Title: Go!) (Demo - 2014) 22. Paradise (Acoustic Version - 1992)