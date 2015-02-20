The "50 Best Guitar (and Bass) Tattoos Ever" — Video

Below, check out a video simply titled the ”50 Best Guitar Tattoos Ever.”

Of course, whether or not you agree with the video’s bold claim, remember Guitar World publishes readers’ guitar-centric tattoos in its “Ink Spot” section (There’s a nice Frank Zappa tattoo in our upcoming April 2015 issue).

If you think you have a tattoo that should be featured in the pages of Guitar World—or in a video like this one—let us know! Send a photo of your ink to soundingboard@guitarworld.com!

Enjoy!

And yes, we know the main photo above shows a bass tattoo, not a guitar tattoo.