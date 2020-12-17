A petition has been launched to get Tosin Abasi and Misha Mansoor behind the wheel as Top Gear hosts

Picture this: Tosin Abasi and Misha Mansoor standing in a garage surrounded by old car parts with the smell of gas hanging heavy in the air, electric guitars in hand.

What are they playing, you ask? Perhaps they're trading lines on an Animals for Leaders song? Or maybe they're tearing through a Periphery track?

No. They're playing Jessica by The Allman Brothers.

If fan Devin Walker has anything to say about it, what we just described could become a reality, as he launches a petition to get the guitar gurus on as special guest hosts of motor show Top Gear.

Growing up as a fan of the original British series, Devin claims that its American counterpart failed to capture the charm that the original hosts brought to the show and that an overhaul is long overdue.

Who better to reinvigorate and rejuvenate the car show than two of the most influential progressive metal guitarists in the biz?

Tosin Abasi of Animals as Leaders and Periphery's Misha Mansoor have been put forward by Walker as suitable candidates for special guest hosts, claiming they would be pivotal in gaining a new audience and making things more interesting for current viewers.

It's not hard to imagine, either, especially given Mansoor's love for cars, evident from his Instagram page where he's partial to sharing a snap of a supercar or two.

If their driving is anything like their shredding skills, we'd be in for a treat.

Sign the petition if you want to make it happen.