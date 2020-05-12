A signed Bucky Pizzarelli D’Angelico archtop is being auctioned to support the Jazz Foundation of America

Jazz guitar legend Bucky Pizzarelli passed away on April 1 from complications due to COVID-19.

Now, to honor the longtime D’Angelico player, the company is auctioning Pizzarelli’s signed Excel EXL-1 archtop, with all proceeds going to the Jazz Foundation of America’s COVID-19 Musician’s Emergency Fund, which provides direct financial support and compassionate counsel to musicians.

Pizzarelli signed the guitar on October 12, 2016, when he visited the D’Angelico Showroom in New York City to share the story of his relationship with John D’Angelico and D’Angelico Guitars.

(Image credit: D'Angelico Guitars)

The Excel EXL-1 is modeled after one of John D’Angelico’s flagship designs, and includes a hardshell case and certificate of authenticity.

Bidding is open now through May 26, with the current high bid at $3,750.

For more information or to place a bid, head to Charity Buzz.