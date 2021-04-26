A Slash Sanchez custom Strat-style guitar and other Guns N’ Roses-played instruments and amps are up for sale

London’s Denmark Street Guitars has unveiled a giant Gn’R gear sale, offering up a host of stage-played electric guitars and amps from Slash, Gilby Clarke and Richard Fortus as part of its Guns N' Roses Private Collection.

Among the items on sale is Slash’s Sanchez custom electric ($41,399), a Strat-style model built by the top-hatted one’s ’90s-era personal tech, Sammy Sanchez, and employed on the Use Your Illusion tour to play the song Dust N’ Bones.

Quite unlike Slash’s ubiquitous Les Pauls, the Sanchez boasts an alder body, maple neck, a pair of Seymour Duncan Alnico II humbuckers, a double-locking Floyd Rose trem and an all-black finish.

Also up for grabs is a 1983 BC Rich Mockingbird Supreme played and signed by Richard Fortus ($13,799), though with specs, including a natural finish, twin humbuckers and deluxe inlays, that match Slash's original 1980 model.

Additional Fortus-played and -signed guitars include: a ’68 reissue black Gibson Les Paul Custom with a re-positioned pickup selector switch ($22,079); a ’59 spec sunburst Les Paul with a kill switch and modified pickup selector switch ($20,850); a black Custom Shop Les Paul special with twin P90 pickups ($8,279); and a Bigsby-equipped ’70s-era cherry ES-325 ($6,899).

Gilby Clarke, meanwhile, contributed two single-cut Zemaitis models ($12,419), as well as a Hamer Explorer ($3,449) and a Schecter E Series ($3,311).

As for amps, the sale is headlined by a modded Marshall JCM 800 ($12,419) guaranteed to deliver the classic Slash crunch.

The circa ’89 100-watt model, which is missing its Marshall logo, features various custom circuit modifications “based on the band’s desired tone,” including linked channels and an added tonal network to the preamp section.

There’s also modded 1968 JMP 50 Plexi ($9,659) and circa 1967 Vox AC50 ($5,519) heads, as well as Marshall 4x12 cabs ($6,255).

More information on all the guitars and amps can be found here. Or head over to Denmark Street Guitars.