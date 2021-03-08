Abhiruk Patowary delivers a technically astounding playthrough of Flying Cupid's Into the Light

Less than two years since debut single Changes, Flying Cupid is, by most standards, still in its infancy. However, that's not to say it doesn't stand shoulder to shoulder with more established names in the djent/metalcore scene.

It may come as no surprise that Abhiruk Patowary – the Indian-born multi-instrumentalist behind the project – is a recent student of the Berklee School of Music. His out-of-this-world compositions showcase the sophistication of his musical skill, and at just 19 years old, it's clear he's just getting started.

If you've heard his latest single Into the Light – which features Veil Of Maya's Lukas Magyar and Intervals' Nathan Bulla – we're sure you're dying to see its impressive guitar lines in action. Well, luckily for you, now you can, as Patowary joins us today for a full playthrough of the track.

Wielding a Strandberg Boden 6 electric guitar, running through a Fractal Audio Axe-Fx II XL+, Patowary navigates the song's ambient cleans and destructive leads with superior proficiency, and shows why he's a force to be reckoned with in the guitar world.

“My technique is quite unconventional and almost what people would consider wrong as I mostly use two fingers while playing,” he says. “That being said, it has worked for me and I use a lot of palm-muting accompanied with 7th chords and little riffs to fill the space.”

For more info on Flying Cupid, head to Facebook and Instagram.