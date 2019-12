The Acacia Strain may have just announced signing with Rise Records last week, but they've already unveiled a new song — nearly six months away from the album's slated release date, no less. You can stream "Servant in the Place of Truth" below.

The cut will likely appear on the band's as-yet-untitled Rise Records debut, which is expected out sometime in October. "Servant in the Place of Truth" is also available via Amazon.

The Acacia Strain's last full-length effort was 2010's Wormwood.