AC/DC Delay New Recording Sessions Due to Illness

AC/DC have pressed the "pause" button on sessions for a new studio album due to the illness of a band member. As for exactly who is feeling under the weather, mum's the word.

AC/DC singer Brian Johnson said on The Cowhead Show: "Hopefully this year we can get back together again. One of the boys is a little sick. I can't say anything, but he's getting better."

Johnson denied that the illness was terminal and was confident his cohort would make a full recovery. When asked if the sickness were serious, he replied: "No, but just bad. He's doing wonderful. A full recovery is fully expected."

The new album -- assuming it is completed -- will be the follow-up to 2008's Black Ice, which was their 15th studio album.

Johnson is feeling a bit under the weather himself: He's in need of wrist surgery, a fact that has led to the cancellation of a brief US tour during which we would have performed and recounted anecdotes from his book, Rockers And Rollers: A Full-Throttle Memoir.