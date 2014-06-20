AC/DC Frontman Brian Johnson Says Band Is "Very Likely" to Tour This Year

According to AC/DC frontman Brian Johnson, AC/DC are "very likely" to tour before the end of the year.

Johnson posted the news on his auto-racing website. While thanking fans for their support for his U.K. TV series, Cars That Rock, he added: "[This] was my first ever go at presenting a TV series — and even though it may not show, I was real nervous. So am very relieved that you all seem to be enjoying it.

"We hope to bring you more shows in the near future but, of course, there is the slight distraction of my day job with AC/DC — and it looks very likely that we will be on the road again before the end of the year. So stand by for more music — and more Cars That Rock."

As we reported in April, AC/DC confirmed widespread reports that guitarist Malcolm Young was stepping down due to an undisclosed illness, with some outlets reporting he'd suffered a stroke. The band added that they'd "continue to make music," and began recording sessions with producer Brendan O'Brien last month.

AC/DC might also have enlisted Stevie Young, nephew of guitarists Angus and Malcolm Young, to take Malcolm's place in the band for the recording sessions for their new album. According to The Pulse Of Radio, a fan posted a photo he took of the band in Vancouver, where they are recording, saying that Stevie was visible in the photo.

Stevie Young played with AC/DC once before during a 1988 tour, while Malcolm stepped out to deal with his dependency on alcohol.