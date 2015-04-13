AC/DC Perform "Back in Black" and "For Those About to Rock" at Coachella — Video

On April 10, AC/DC performed a two-hour, 20-song set at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California. It was the band's first show in five years.

As we're reported, they've undergone some personnel changes since their last show.

Guitarist Malcolm Young (who retired with dementia) has been replaced by his nephew, Stevie Young, and drummer Chris Slade has replaced Phil Rudd, who is dealing with legal charges back home. This is Slade's second tour of duty with the venerable band.

Below you can check out recently posted videos of "Back in Black," "Those About to Rock" and "Rock or Bust" from the April 10 show, all of which are of varying quality levels.

For more about AC/DC's Rock or Bust Tour, head here.