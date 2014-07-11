AC/DC's Brian Johnson Offers Malcolm Young Health Update: "He's in Hospital, But He's a Fighter"

AC/DC's Brian Johnson has provided a health update on guitarist Malcolm Young.

As has been widely reported, the band announced in April that Young would step down from the band due to ill health. The news came via a post on the band's Facebook page on April 16, when it was announced Young would "take a break" from the group.

During his recent interview with TeamRock Radio, Johnson said Young is in the hospital and added that he's confident the guitarist will eventually return to the band. "We miss Malcolm, obviously. He's a fighter. He's in hospital, but he's a fighter. We've got our fingers crossed that he'll get strong again.

"Stevie, Malcolm's nephew, was magnificent, but when you're recording with this thing hanging over you and your work mate isn't well, it's difficult. But I'm sure he was rooting for us.

"He's such a strong man. He's a small guy, but he's very strong. He's proud and he's very private, so we can't say too much. But fingers crossed, he'll be back."

Earlier this week, Johnson confirmed that band have completed work on their upcoming album, which is expected to be released later this year.