Ace Frehley Premieres Cover of Steve Miller's "The Joker" — Listen

Below, check out former Kiss guitarist Ace Frehley's brand-new cover of the Steve Miller Band's 1973 hit, "The Joker."

"Some people call me the space cowboy," sings Frehley in what might seem a fitting choice for a cover.

The track appears on Space Invader, Frehley's new studio album, which will be released August 19 via eOne Music.

Another song from the new album, "Gimme a Feelin'," is available for streaming, and you can check it out here.

Frehley was featured in the July 2014 issue of Guitar World, which is available at our online store.