Ace Frehley previews new covers album with Deep Purple’s Space Truckin’

Ace Frehley released his first album of covers, Origins Vol. 1, back in 2016, and the Kiss electric guitar legend has now followed up on the “Vol. 1” part of that promise with a second collection.

The new Origins Vol. 2 will be out September 18, and the Spaceman has premiered the first single from the effort, a cover of Deep Purple’s 1972 classic, Space Truckin'.

The song was recorded at The Creation Lab in Turlock, California, with Frehley on guitar, bass and vocals alongside longtime studio drummer Matt Star and keyboardist Rob Sabino.

Said Ace, “Space Truckin' was recorded years ago, and then I just re-recorded some parts and changed it a little. We never ended up putting it on a record, so it was just sitting around. It turned out very well. Rob Sabino is a very accomplished studio musician, and we actually grew up in the Bronx together, so we go way back.”

You can check out the song, and its animated video, above.

(Image credit: Entertainment One)

Guests on Origins Vol. 2 include Cheap Trick’s Robin Zander, on Humble Pie's 30 Days in the Hole, and former Kiss guitarist Bruce Kulick, on Jimi Hendrix's Manic Depression.

Additionally, John 5 contributes to Cream's Politician and the Beatles' I'm Down, and Lita Ford adds vocals to the Rolling Stones' Jumpin' Jack Flash.

Other covers on Origins Vol. 2 include Led Zeppelin’s Good Times Bad Times, Mountain’s Never In My Life, the Kinks’ Lola, Paul Revere & the Raiders’ Kicks and the Animals’ We Gotta Get Out of This Place.

Origins Vol 2 is available for preorder at Ace Frehley Origins.