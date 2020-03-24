Acorn Amplifiers’ Circuit Fuzz boasts a bonus boost circuit board mounted on the pedal’s face

Acorn Amplifiers has introduced the Circuit Fuzz pedal, which the company touts as the first stompbox effect with a “bonus” printed circuit board mounted on its face.

The dual transistor pedal boasts one silicon and one hand-picked NOS germanium transistor, and level and fuzz knobs that sweep from “light grit to full-on fuzzy chaos with two simple controls”.

The removable PCB, meanwhile, is a simple boost circuit that can be built into a separate pedal or incorporated into the Circuit Fuzz itself.

The Circuit Fuzz is available for $149. For more information, as well as build instructions for the PCB boost circuit, head to Acorn Amps.