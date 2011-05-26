Actor Jeff Bridges To Release Debut Album in August

On Aug. 16, Oscar-winning actor Jeff Bridges will release his eponymous debut album on Blue Note Records. Produced by multiple-Grammy Award-winning songwriter, musician and producer T Bone Burnett, Jeff Bridges is a natural extension and culmination of Bridges' professional and musical friendship with the producer.

Bridges and Burnett previously collaborated on the 2009 film Crazy Heart, which earned Bridges the Academy Award for Best Actor.

The album, which was recorded in Los Angeles and Brooklyn, New York, is a collection of songs penned by the actor, as well as several collaborations with Burnett and other songwriters, including the late Stephen Bruton (“What A Little Bit of Love Can Do,” “Nothing Yet”) and John Goodwin (“Maybe I Missed The Point,” “Everything But Love,” “The Quest”), Greg Brown (“Blue Car”), and Bo Ramsay (“Either Way”).

The album also features performances by keyboardist Keefus Ciancia, guitarist Mark Ribot, bassist Dennis Crouch, pedal-steel guitarist Russ Pahl, and drummer Jay Bellerose, as well as guest vocalists Rosanne Cash, Ryan Bingham, Sam Phillips and Benji Hughes.

Bridges and Burnett met in 1980 when actor Kris Kristofferson introduced them during the filming of Heaven’s Gate. The two have maintained a close friendship since. Burnett selected the material for the soundtrack to 1998’s The Big Lebowski and co-wrote with Bingham “The Weary Kind,” from Crazy Heart, which won Burnett and Bingham an Oscar for Best Original Song.

Bridges recently was featured on the cover of Guitar Aficionado magazine.

The track-listing for Jeff Bridges is as follows: