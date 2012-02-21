Adam Lambert Confirms He Will Perform with Queen

Adam Lambert, the runner-up from season eight of American Idol, confirmed -- via his Twitter account -- that he will be touring with Queen this summer.

Lambert, along with surviving original band members Brian May and Roger Taylor, will headline the second day of England's Sonisphere Festival at Knebworth Park on July 7.

Despite recent reports from the band saying Lambert's involvement was non-existent, this latest development comes as no surprise. Lambert -- who displayed his love for the band's music while he competed on Idol in 2009 -- was backed by May and Taylor for a performance of "We Are the Champions" on the Idol stage that year. He performed with them again in November 2011 at the MTV European Music Awards in Belfast, Ireland.

Said Lambert via Twitter:

"As many suspected, I can finally confirm: I have been invited by Queen to sing one very special concert! Sonisphere at Knebworth July 7th! Sorry to be coy about the details the past few weeks, but I made a promise to keep it under wraps as best I could. Gonna be a surreal night!"