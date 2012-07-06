Adelitas Way Post New Lyric/Chord Video for "Alive"

Here's the brand-new chords-and-lyrics video for "Alive," a track off Home School Valedictorian, the most recent release from Adelitas Way.

The album, which was released in June 2011 through Virgin Records, is available at iTunes here.

The band are hard at work this summer; they just finished shooting a new video for yet another single off Home School Valedictorian, and they're on the road with Shinedown, then Creed, then the main stage at Uproar Festival through the fall.

Adelitas Way is Rick DeJesus (vocals), Keith Wallen (guitar), Derek Johnston (bass) and Trevor

Stafford (drums).

Keep up with Adelitas Way at their official website and Facebook page.