Adler Streaming New Single, "The One That You Hated"

Adler — the new band from former Guns N' Roses drummer Steven Adler — have just premiered their debut single, "The One That You Hated," via Revolver. You can listen to the track in full here, or in the player below.

"I haven't been this excited about my band since the GNR days," said Adler of his new band. "Jacob is exactly the singer I have been searching for. He has an amazing range and is a great writer and frontman. Lonny is an amazing guitarist and songwriter and the vibe is amazing!"

And speaking of GNR, his former bandmate Slash has contributed guitars to the band's debut album, along with Rob Zombie guitarist John 5.

No title or release date for the album has been announced.