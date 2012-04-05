Adrenaline Mob and Kill Devil Hill Team Up for U.S. Tour in May

Adrenaline Mob and Kill Devil Hill are hitting the road together for a brief U.S. tour in May.

The shows, which will feature current and former members of Black Sabbath, Pantera, Dream Theater, Symphony X and Disturbed, kicks off May 10 in Cleveland.

Adrenaline Mob features singer Russell Allen (Symphony X), guitarist Mike Orlando (Sonic Stomp), bassist John Moyer (Disturbed) and, of course, drummer Mike Portnoy (Dream Theater/Avenged Sevenfold).

Kill Devil Hill features bassist Rex Brown (Pantera, Down), drummer Vinny Appice (Black Sabbath, Dio, Heaven And Hell), guitarist Mark Zavon and singer Dewey Bragg.

Adrenaline Mob are touring in support of their Elm City Records debut, Omertá, which debuted in the Top 5 on Billboard's Rock Album chart when it was released on March 13.

For more about the tour, check out adrenalinemob.com and killdevilhillmusic.com.

ADRENALINE MOB/KILL DEVIL HILL TOUR DATES: